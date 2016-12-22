Astoria Police Promote New Sergeant

Astoria Police Chief Johnston has announced the promotion of Officer Andrew Randall to Sergeant. The promotion will be effective on December 31, 2016. Sergeant Randall will receive an oath of office and be issued his badge at the January 3, 2017 meeting of the Astoria City Council.

Sergeant Randall was one of two candidates for the position of sergeant. The candidates underwent interviews, testing, and were required to present to the department leadership on the topics of police legitimacy and procedural justice. Everyone involved in the process thought both candidates would have been an good choice. Sergeant Randall rose to the top and was the successful candidate.

Sergeant Randall has served for 13 years with the Astoria Police Department. He has worked as a Field Training Officer, Detective, Shift Supervisor and Acting Sergeant. He holds an advanced police officer certification, is a two time recipient of the Sgt. James D. Shepherd Achievement Award, and has already attended several supervision courses.

Chief Brad Johnston said “Sergeant is one of the most important roles in our organization. The sergeants are on the scene and implement the policies of the department. I have no doubt that Sergeant Randall will be successful in his endeavors.”