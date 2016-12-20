One More Meeting For Warr

The Astoria City Council held a reception for members of the various boards and commissions that serve the city as a way to thank those citizens for their service Monday night. Mayor LaMear pointed out just how important that work is to keep the city running smoothly. The reception was followed by the regular council meeting which should have been the last one for the year and the last meeting for retiring councilor Russ Warr who has represented Ward 4 for the last 12 years.

Mayor LaMear presented Warr with a pewter plate engraved with the city seal reserved as the Astoria’s top form of recognition and thanked him for his years of service at the reception and then repeated the presentation at the council meeting.

Warr said he was proud to have been a part of the decisions over the years that have led to the new cancer treatment center for the community being built by Columbia Memorial Hospital in cooperation with Oregon Health Sciences University along with the many achievements gained for the town over his time as one of the decision-makers on the council. There were several other milestones Warr could have mentioned.

Among those was the city’s cooperative effort that not only built the cancer treatment center but also built a new state-of –the-art athletic field for Astoria High School, and the successful capping of the old city dump. He could have talked about the years he and his company have put in on the Maritime Memorial Park in Uniontown, The support for trolley operations and the extension of the hugely popular River Walk Trail, the Garden of Surging Waves, working with the Friends of the Column, The decisions that helped make the renewal of the Liberty Theater possible, and his personal time spent representing the city on the Northwest Area Commission on Transportation never giving up on a bypass for Astoria and ignoring the odds against it.

Warr was often at odds with other council members on key issues but would always support final decisions without rancor.

Russ Warr’s Ward 4 seat will be filled by Bruce Jones come the first meeting of the New Year. Warr will have one more meeting next Thursday as the council called a special session to take a final vote upholding the appeal of the recent Planning Commission decision to allow a new marijuana dispensary to open on the ground floor of the Cannery Loft Condominiums in east Astoria. A decision he supports.