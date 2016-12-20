Knappa Drug Bust Closes Down "Heroin Hill"

Deputies from the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office executed two search warrants early Sunday morning in the Knappa area. The search warrants stemmed from an investigation involving the crimes of theft and robbery. One of the residence's searched, known by locals as "Heroin Hill" was a particular place of interest for law enforcement because of its frequency being used as a hangout for many local known criminals and drug users.

Although used mostly as a flop house, deputies from the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office have worked countless hours to develop probable cause to obtain and execute these search warrants. The residence was filled with drug paraphernalia, hundreds upon hundreds of used hypodermic needles, and user amounts of several alleged controlled substances including methamphetamine and heroin. Additionally, deputies located several items stolen from local thefts and burglaries, from residences within the county. These items have either been returned or are in the process of being returned to their rightful owners. The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office is assisting the new owners of the property with eviction notices and who are also willing to have arrested and charged with any and all future trespassers of the property.



The following individuals were arrested at the residence:



Conrad "Gus" Weirup (37) was arrested and lodged at the Clatsop County Jail for Robbery II, Assault III, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Frequenting a Place Where Drugs are Used or Sold.



Clarissa Moore (28) was arrested and lodged for Post Prison Violation warrant and Frequenting a Place a Where Drugs are Used or Sold.



Daniel Greenfield (28) was arrested and lodged for Robbery II, Assault III, and Frequenting a Place where Drugs are Used or Sold.



Dakota Weirup (29) was arrested for Frequenting and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Frequenting a Place Where Drugs are Used or Sold. He was later released due to overcrowding at the Clatsop County Jail.



Duane "DJ" Jeremiah Scovill (42) was arrested later in the day for Robbery II, Assault III, Coercion, and a Theft I arrest warrant. Scovill was charged and lodged at the Clatsop County Jail for the aforementioned crimes.



More charges may be added to some or all of the above mentioned suspects, as the investigation continues.