New Marketing Director Joins Pier 39

Pier 39 Astoria has announced the recent hire of Bethany Bell as Marketing Director, with plans to unveil a new logo and a soon-to-be-redesigned website. Bell will spearhead a campaign to strengthen the identity of the existing brand, focusing on generating stronger revenue streams through event and meeting space rentals, as well as increased promotion for existing Pier 39 businesses through advertising, social media outreach, event planning and business networking.

As an advertising and media director in Los Angeles, Bell worked with clients including Honda, Toyota, eBay, Microsoft, Nintendo, Warner Bros. and Sony on international ad campaigns, media planning and promotional strategies.

Pier 39 owner Floyd Holcom comments, “Bethany adds a level of marketing that will bring the pier to a new plateau.” She and Holcom first connected over a common interest in scuba diving and share mutual connections within the dive industry. Bell played an instrumental role in the launch, promotion and print media coverage of the Roddenberry Dive Team, an adventure group based in San Diego, California, founded by Eugene ‘Rod’ Roddenberry, son of Star Trek creator and visionary Gene Roddenberry.

“As a frequent visitor to Pier 39 myself, my goal is to spread the news of what I believe is the best all encompassing destination within Astoria, and to draw in more guests to enjoy all that we have to offer,” comments Bell. “I’m greatly looking forward to assisting Pier 39 in the present mission of celebrating the historic aspects of our past, while maintaining an enticing, current experience visitors will want to come back for again and again.” Bethany Bell moved to Astoria in 2012 with her husband and two young daughters, drawn to the area for its unique story and natural beauty.

Pier 39 Astoria is the former home of the original Bumble Bee Cannery. The pier currently houses a walk through cannery museum, Coffee Girl, Rogue Ale Public House, Astoria Scuba, Hanthorn Crab Company, executive offices, retail space, meeting rooms, event space and the Fisherman Suites.