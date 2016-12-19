Pot Shop Appeal Goes To City Council

Near the end of October of this year the Astoria Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for a new marijuana dispensary on Astoria’s east end. The operation would be on the ground floor of Building “A” at the Cannery Loft Condominiums on 39th Street in a commercial space in the mixed use building. The people who live in the condos were not happy with that decision and have appealed the conditional use to the Astoria City Council.

The business owner is a Portland man named Daryl Bell and his effort is supported by the owner of the space, Nomadic Properties, also of Portland. Bell told the Planning Commission during their October hearing that his intention is to offer an upscale experience and that he had considered possible impacts on the people who live in the condos upstairs. He said that his company would honor the rules prohibiting smoking and that he would install carbon filters to keep the scent of marijuana out of the air. Bell would add security features in consultation with police considering marijuana is a cash business that could be a target for robberies. He stressed that he would address any concerns and would follow the condo rules.

None of those assurances came as comfort to the residents of the Cannery Lofts who wrote letters, signed petitions and testified in person at the October hearing, all to no avail.

One of those residents is Heather Hanson. Her day job is running Clatsop County Economic Development so she is quite familiar with the rules on land use planning. Hanson contends the use is not appropriate for several reasons. She says the conditional use for the new pot store fails to take into consideration the impact on her “vertical” neighborhood. She said the majority of the Planning Commissioners agreed with the approval without considering those impacts. She points out that there are 30 existing residences in that building and another 33 in the building next door. She says the approval was improperly considered a foregone conclusion. Hanson points out the decision went to the commission rather than staff because it is intended to be discretionary.

Hanson and her neighbors point out that the city is already home to several marijuana businesses and ask if we really need another. The city planner told the planning commission that by allowing the business on 39th street the city has even distribution of dispensaries throughout. Nancy Ferber also made the point that the commission should not give any special consideration to the fact that the new business would be selling marijuana.

It’s interesting to note that historically the Cannery Loft Condos themselves were permitted as a conditional use in a zone that was at one time Industrial and changed to Tourist Oriented Shorelands.

Tonight the appeal goes to city council for consideration with a public hearing.