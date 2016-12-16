Chase Is Unstoppable

Some very special Nike gear will be available for the first time to the public beginning this Saturday. Six OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital patients worked with Nike designers to come up the 2016 Freestyle Collection that will be introduced this Saturday at the Downtown Nike Store in Portland.

The effort is a partnership between the hospital and Nike that has raised more than $16.5 million since it first began in 2004.

One of the six youngsters comes from Jewell and his name is Chase Swearingen. Chase is a good-natured 14-year-old. Before he was born he was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition that causes a dangerous accumulation of fluid around the brain. Chase has been a patient of Doernbecher’s since birth and thanks to treatment over the years has come a very long way.

The hospital points to the boy’s perseverance. They say that the day Chase was scheduled to undergo major brain surgery to combat his frequent seizures, he was at the Clatsop County Fair showing his champion pig. He is just unstoppable. He’s also a very smart guy. Chase is planning on pursuing a doctorate in neuropsychology someday and currently designs websites as a hobby.

Chase worked with Nike designers to develop an Air Max Zero shoe with some special features. Under the shoelaces tubing runs all the way to the sock liner to represent the shunt he has had since birth to treat his condition.

On the heel he has designed a lighthouse that uses a Nike swoosh to represent the light beam. He has thing for lighthouses.

In addition to the newly designed shoe Chase designed a tee shirt and hat to go with the collection.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 17, the 2016 Doernbecher Freestyle Collection will be available for purchase. Adult size footwear will launch in SNKRS, with youth size footwear and the full apparel collection launching on Nike.com and at select Nike and partner retail locations across the U.S., including Shoe Palace, Villa and Elite Mr. Alan's.

Proceeds are used to expand pioneering research, support clinical care, purchase state-of-the-art equipment, recruit new experts and help cover the cost of care for families most in need.