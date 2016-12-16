Police Report Christmas Light Thefts

Thieves are targeting, believe it or not, Christmas lights. It’s a problem nationwide and the target is a specific kind of light that has become popular this year. Laser, or projector lights have been coming up missing from homes from Michigan to Florida and even as far as Australia.

Astoria is not immune from this rash of thefts. The Astoria Police Department posted a comment on Facebook about the number of calls they have been getting from locals who wake to find the lights gone. “We know this can take away holiday cheer, and we are doing our best to provide extra patrols on graveyard.” Police saying they plan to pick up more neighborhoods on nightly patrols.

The single unit projectors are far easier to put out than the traditional strings of lights without all that ladder climbing required. The projectors cover the house in holiday lights and some have built-in timers and project multiple patterns. It’s the ease of installation that makes them a target as they come with a simple ground stake that is easy to pull out allowing a Grinch to get away with it quickly.

The lights cost from $30 to $100 each so may be worth spending some effort to protect them from theft. Some home and garden experts point out that losing garden decorations is also fairly common unless one takes extra measures to make the object more difficult to remove.

Some suggest driving rebar in the ground and securing the light housing to that rod with chain or heavy wire to make it a little more complicated to walk away with. They note however that you should not attempt to drill into the light housing as that will most certainly damage it and render its waterproof seal ineffective.

Police said they do not know why the criminals are targeting these specific lights, but the thefts are under investigation by local agencies throughout the country.