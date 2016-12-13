Washington Delists Eagles Considers Gillnet Rules

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission this week removed the bald eagle and the peregrine falcon from the state list of sensitive species after agreeing that both have recovered numbers since the 70's and no longer require that special protected status. The commission noted that both have regained population since the pesticide DDT was banned under federal law.

The white pelican status was reduced from endangered to threatened but the commission increased protected status to endangered for the marbled murrelet and the lynx due to a continuing loss of habitat for those two species.

On the second day of meetings the commission discussed the Columbia River reform policy adopted administratively in 2013 that would restructure salmon fisheries below Bonneville dam by moving gillnetters out of the main stem into tributaries and increasing hatchery releases in those areas.

The commission asked staff to prepare an economic analysis of each of three options. 1) Follow the current policy which would end the transition period for gill net fishermen at the end of this year, or 2) extend the current transition period for the plan, and 3) Adopt the Oregon proposal for rebalancing commercial and recreational benefits for spring and summer chinook.

The commission added a fourth option that would allow a gillnet fishery for upriver bright chinook upstream of the Lewis River in 2017 and 2018 and asked staff to provide economic analysis on that option.