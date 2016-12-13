Don Larson Gone

Following a battle with cancer Seaside's long-time Mayor Don Larson passed away this weekend. He was 80.

Don Larson led his city through many civic achievements and was the face of Seaside for many years. Always positive through tough times and good times taking challenges in stride with grace and humor.

Larson participated in local events such as the Ohana Media Group annual Ducky Derby to support Seaside Kids Inc. He was there to start the event and stayed to chat with people who attended that family-friendly fundraiser each year.

At City Council meetings he was always quick to point out positive things happening in the community that otherwise might have gone unnoticed. Under his leadership the city rebuilt it's critical connecting bridges to higher standards, provided a new skateboard park for the town's kids and built a beautiful new library.

Larson dropped out of various duties several months ago. He had served as Mayor since 2002.