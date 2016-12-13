Neighbor Complaints Lead To Multiple Arrests

On Saturday, December 10, 2016, after numerous neighborhood complaints, The Clatsop County Drug Task Force served multiple search warrants for the delivery of controlled substances at 35303 Lynstad Heights, Astoria. That resulted in several arrests.





Timothy Dean Yaakola, age 45 was located in the garage of the house and was arrested for frequenting a place where drugs are used/sold and failure to appear.



Albert William Utzinger, age 47 was arrested for frequenting a place where drugs are used/sold.



James Herbert Cunningham, age 45 was found in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and digital scales. Deputies say a small destructive device was found and the OSP Bomb Squad took control of the device for further evaluation. Cunningham was arrested for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a destructive device and frequenting a place where drugs are used/sold.



Carie Sue Wagner, age 38, Casey Dwayne Hampton, age 43 were arrested on several charges. Hampton was arrested on an outstanding warrant, endangering the welfare of a minor, a 14 year old female who was found in the home , unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of heroin, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and frequenting a place where drugs are used/sold.



Wagner was arrested for endangering the welfare of a minor, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of heroin, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and frequenting a place where drugs are used/sold.



The juvenile was taken to relative's home and DHS was notified.



Deputies adopted two puppies from a recent litter found inside the garage.



A special thank you, to the diligent and observant neighbors that provided information. The Sheriff's Office truly appreciates any and all information involving criminal activity. The Drug Task Force number is (503)861-3051 or contact Detective John Walker at (503) 325-8635.